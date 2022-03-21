Suns 127, Kings 124, OT
SACRAMENTO — Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings.
Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two.
After Mikal Bridges — who had 27 points for short-handed Phoenix — made the second of two free throws, Jones made one from the stripe, but missed the second. Aaron Holiday grabbed the rebound and Torrey Craig dunked.
Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14 — nine games ahead of second-place Memphis for the best record in the league.
Grizzlies 122, Rockets 98
HOUSTON — Desmond Bane had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a victory over NBA-worst Houston.
Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day Morant sat out with a sore knee. Dillon Brooks added 20 points, and De’Anthony Melton had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Jazz 108, Knicks 93
NEW YORK — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Utah beat New York,
Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz, who opened a six-game road trip with the first of two games in two nights in New York. Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each had 14 points.
Celtics 124, Nuggets 104
DENVE — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points and Boston beat Denver,
The Celtics shot 57.3% from the floor and finished 19 of 40 from 3-point range. They also hit all 11 of their free throws.
Nikola Jokic had 23 points for Denver, but missed 14 shots in the first half and finished 8 of 23 from the floor
Pelicans 117, Hawks 112
ATLANTA — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points and New Orleans beat Atlanta.
The Pelicans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference. They have won their last two and three of four and were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham.
Pacers 129, Trail Blazers 98
INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and Indiana cruised past Portland.
Brissett was 8 of 10 from the field and made six free throws without a miss. He also led Indiana with nine rebounds.
Magic 90, Thunder 85
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Orlando handed Oklahoma City its ninth straight loss.
Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak.
Raptors 93, 76ers 88
PHILADELPHIA — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead Toronto past Philadelphia for its sixth straight road victory,
Chris Boucher added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptor.
Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia.
Spurs 110, Warriors 108
SAN FRANCISCO — Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner. Klay Thompson missed a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired.
Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19.
