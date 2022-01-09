Hornets 114, Bucks 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 21 points and eight rebounds and Charlotte beat Milwaukee, handing the defending NBA champions their third loss in four games.
LaMelo Ball added 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets. They held Milwaukee to 38.9% shooting on the Bucks’ second road game in two nights.
Pistons 97, Magic 92
DETROIT — Trey Lyles scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Detroit won for the third time in five games, beating the Orlando t in a matchup of the NBA’s two worst teams.
Pacers 125, Jazz 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 125-113 on Saturday night.
Lance Stephenson added 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench. Duane Washington Jr. also had 16 points, and Justin Holiday 15.
Celtics 99, Knicks 75
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Boston beat New York.
Heat 123, Suns 100
PHOENIX — Tyler Herro scored a season-high 33 points, Duncan Robinson also had a season high with 27 and the short-handed Miami Heat rode some hot shooting to beat NBA-leading Phoenix.
The Heat shot 50% from 3-point range.
