Hawks 122, Grizzlies 112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112.
Cavaliers 128, Pistons 119, 2OT
DETROIT — Collin Sexton scored 32 points and three of his teammates had at least 21 points, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 128-119 in two overtimes Saturday night.
Cleveland center Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Darius Garland added 21 points and 12 assists, and Cedi Osman had 22 points. Kevin Love, who scored 15 points, returned after missing the opener with a calf injury and JaVale McGee had 11 points off the bench for the Cavs.
Thunder 109, Hornets 107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener 109-107 Saturday night.
Magic 130, Wizards 120
WASHINGTON — The Orlando Magic beat Washington 130-120, overcoming another triple-double by Russell Westbrook in his home debut for the Wizards.
Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assistst to become the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his team’s first two games.
76ers 109, Knicks 89
NEW YORK — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89.
Pacers 125, Bulls 106
CHICAGO — Domantas Sobonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Indiana used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to rout Chicago,
T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Victor Oladipo added 22 to help Indiana beat its Central Division rival for the 10th straight time.
Zach LaVine scored 17 points and Lauri Markkanen had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago.
Spurs 119, Raptors 114
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and San Antonio rallied in the final minute to beat Toronto.
DeRozan’s 3-pointer with a minute remaining pulled the Spurs to 114-113, and they took a 115-114 lead on LaMarcus Aldridge’s fadeaway put-back with 29.9 seconds remaining.
Toronto’s Kyle Lowry missed a pull-up 19-footer with 22.3 seconds left, and Rudy Gay made two free throws at the other end.
Fred VanVleet had 27 points and Chris Boucher added 22 points for the Raptors.
Patty Mills added 21 points for San Antonio. Aldridge had 12 points and Dejounte Murray had 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Timberwolves 116, Jazz 111
SALT LAKE CITY — D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and six assists to lead Minnesota past Utah.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 21 for the Jazz.
Trail Blazers 128, Rockets 126, OT
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime that gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 128-126 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists to help Portland get its first win. McCollum also had eight assists.
James Harden finished with 44 points and 17 assists for Houston, and Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds. Harden also had a game-ending turnover on the final possession of OT.
McCollum finished 17 for 30 from the field, including 9 for 16 on 3s. Lillard was 5 for 13 from beyond the arc.
Houston has 16 players on its roster and entered Saturday with nine eligible, one more than the league minimum. The Rockets’ scheduled opener Wednesday was postponed because nine players were unavailable, including Harden after he was found to have violated league health and safety protocols. His four-day quarantine ended Friday.
Kings 106, Suns 103
SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and seven assists, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield combined for five free throws in the final two minutes and Sacramento Kings held off Phoenix.
Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Hield finished with 14 points for Sacramento.
Devin Booker scored 26 points for Phoenix. Chris Paul had 22 points and 12 assists.
The loss ended the Suns’ nine-game winning streak dating to last season when Phoenix won all eight of its games in the NBA bubble.
