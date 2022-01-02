Bucks 136, Pelicans 113
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and Milwaukee won its sixth straight game by beating New Orleans.
Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games.
Bulls 120, Wizards 119
WASHINGTON — DeMar DeRozan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second straight game to give the Chicago Bulls a 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards.
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play gave Washington a 119-117 lead, until DeRozan beat the Wizards in the same way he beat Indiana on Friday night.
DeRozan finished with 28 points and Zach LaVine had 35 points to help the Bulls to their seventh straight win, which is their longest streak since Dec. 18-29, 2014.
The Wizards led nearly the whole game, outscoring Chicago 72-30 in points in the paint.
Pistons 117, Spurs 116, OT
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points to lead Detroit over San Antonio.
Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and Derrick Walton had a career-high 11 points in the win.
Nuggets 124, Rockets 111
HOUSTON — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 as the Denver Nuggets used a huge second quarter to take control in a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets.
Warriors 123, Jazz 116
SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz.
Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.