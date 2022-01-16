Raptors 103, Bucks 96
MILWAUKEE — Pascal Siakam had 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double and the Toronto Raptors overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the cold-shooting Milwaukee Bucks 103-96.
OG Anunoby added 24 points to help the Raptors improve to 3-0 this season against the defending champion Bucks, who shot a season low 33.8%. Toronto has won five straight in the series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, making all 17 of his free throws but going 6 of 17 from the field. He didn’t play in the previous two games with Toronto this season, with the Raptors winning 97-93 in Toronto on Dec. 2 and 117-111 in Milwaukee on Jan. 5.
Trail Blazers 115, Wizards 110
WASHINGTON — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and tied a career high with 11 assists, Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Portland beat Washington.
Simons had 26 points in the first half, hitting seven 3-pointers.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points for Washington, and Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Nets 120, Pelicans 105
NEW YORK — James Harden had 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night despite losing Kevin Durant in the first half to a left knee sprain.
Durant was hurt with 5:44 left in the second quarter when New Orleans forward Herbert Jones was driving down the court and crashed into Nets backup guard Bruce Brown, who fell backward into Durant’s knee.
Knicks 117, Hawks 108
ATLANTA — RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 24 and New York beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.
The Knicks improved to 22-21, the first time they’ve been over .500 since Dec. 2. They have won five of six, but began the night in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
Cavaliers 106, Thunder 102
OKLAHOMA CITY — Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists and Cleveland overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City for its fourth straight victory.
76ers 109, Heat 98
MIAMI — Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half and Philadelphia beat Miami.
Celtics 114, Bulls 112
BOSTON — Robert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and Boston scored the final eight points to edge Chicago.
Williams, who tied it at 112 with two foul shots with 31 seconds to go, finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Boston rallied after trailing 112-106 with 1:57 to play.
Mavericks 108, Magic 92
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter of his first game in two weeks and the Dallas cruised past Orlando.
