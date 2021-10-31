Wizards 115, Celtics 112, 2OT
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 36 points, Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes.
Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104) for their second overtime win of the season.
Knicks 123, Pelicans 117
NEW ORLEANS — R.J. Barrett made six 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 35 points to lead New York in scoring for a second straight game, and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-117 on Saturday night for their fifth victory in six games to start the season.
Evan Fournier hit five from deep and scored 19, and Kemba Walker made four 3s and also scored 19 for the Knicks, who never trailed and led from the time Walker hit from deep 16 seconds after the opening tip.
Pistons 110, Magic 103
DETROIT — Jeremi Grant scored 22 points, No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham added seven rebounds in his NBA debut and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 for their first win of the season. Cunningham missed the preseason and the first four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle.
76ers 122, Hawks 94
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 122-94.
Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey (16), Seth Curry (15), Matisse Thybulle (11) and Shake Milton (11) all adding to the scoring party.
Raptors 97, Pacers 94
INDIANAPOLIS — Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94.
Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.
The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 advantage on Fred VanFleet’s three with 1:44 remaining. VanFleet finished with 16 points. OG Anunoby had 15.
Heat 129, Grizzlies 103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and Miami used a strong shooting performance to rout Memphis.
Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points each, Lowry added eight assists as the Heat made 21 3-pointers, one short of the franchise record set last May at Milwaukee.
Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies with 20 points each, Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Kyle Anderson scored 13.
Bulls 107, Jazz 99
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 32 points, Zach LaVine added 26 and Chicago handed Utah its their first loss.
The Bulls grabbed a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on after the Jazz pulled within five in the closing minutes.
DeRozan, whose previous high was 26 points, made 13 of 22 shots.
LaVine, playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb, scored eight in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points — despite shooting 4 of 19 — and 12 rebounds, and the Bulls (5-1) took out the NBA’s lone remaining undefeated team.
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 19 rebounds. But the Jazz lost after winning their first four games.
Warriors 103, Thunder 82
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 20 points in 27 minutes while getting ample rest, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything as usual, and Golden State thumped Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 for the Thunder, held to 35.8% shooting.
Green added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Andrew Wiggins also scored 14 in the second meeting over five days between the teams. The Warriors won 106-98 on Tuesday at Oklahoma City.
Curry was 2 for 6 for five points in the first half, 1 of 6 on 3s. The Warriors led 55-44 at intermission but the league’s reigning scoring champion warmed up in the third and scored 15 that quarter.
Spurs 102, Bucks 93
MILWAUKEE — Dejounte Murray had 23 points and nine assists, and San Antonio pulled away in the final minutes for a victory over Milwaukee that snapped a four-game losing streak.
Derrick White added 17 points and Bryn Forbes scored 16 against his former team to help the Spurs (2-4) take down the defending NBA champions on the road.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee (3-3) with 28 points and 13 rebounds but was in foul trouble in the second half. Khris Middleton had 19 points for the Bucks, who lost their second straight home game.
Nuggets 93, Timberwolves 91
MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 19 rebounds as Denver completed a late rally to win its 12th in a row against Minnesota.
Monte Morris made a layup to break an 89-all tie with 2:04 to play, and Jokic added a pair of free throws to give the Nuggets a four-point lead, their largest of the game.
Malik Beasley scored all of his 18 points on 3-pointers to lead the Wolves, who got just 14 from Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota’s big man shot 4 of 11 from the floor and had only eight rebounds.
Jokic’s defense had a lot to do with that. Playing for the second straight night on an injured knee, the NBA’s reigning MVP went 10 for 23 from the floor, dished seven assists and frustrated Towns inside.
Suns 101, Cavaliers 92
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night.
The Suns used a 50-12 run to break open the game. The dominant stretch — which included a lot of Suns fast-break buckets and a lot of Cavs turnovers — lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third and turned a 14-point deficit into a 24-point lead.
It was a reassuring stretch for the Suns, who haven't looked much like the team that came two victories away from winning the NBA Finals last season. Phoenix is 2-3 this season.
Booker added nine assists on his 25th birthday, including an alley-oop pass from halfcourt to Mikal Bridges for a dunk. Chris Paul added 16 points and 10 assists. Ayton shot 8 of 10 from the field but left in the second half with a right leg contusion.
The Cavaliers managed to close the gap to 78-65 by the end of the third but couldn't make up enough ground in the fourth. It was the second loss in two days for Cleveland, which also fell to the Lakers 113-101 on Friday night.
Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 20 points off the bench. He made 6 of 12 shots from 3-point range. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff pulled most of his starters by the end of the 50-12 run, frustrated by their ineffectiveness.
