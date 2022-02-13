Warriors 117, Lakers 115
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
Curry finished with 24 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points to help the Warriors end a two-game losing streak. Golden State has not lost three in a row all season.
James had 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but missed the first free throw after Curry fouled him attempting a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left. He made the second and missed the third intentionally but couldn’t chase down the rebound in time to get a shot off.
Clippers 99, Mavericks 97
DALLAS — Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and Los Angeles held off Dallas in the final minute to earn another split in another two-game set between the teams.
Luka Doncic had 23 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter two nights after scoring 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first of Dallas’ 112-105 win. Doncic had 15 rebounds and eight assists.
Trail Blazers 112, Knicks 103
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and Portland erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat New York.
Kings 123, Wizards 110
WASHINGTON – De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat Washington for their second straight victory.
Grizzlies 125, Hornets 118
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 and Memphis held off Charlotte for its fifth straight win.
Spurs 124, Pelicans 114
NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio beat New Orleans for a second double-digit, wire-to-wire victory in two nights.
Heat 115, Nets 111
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night.
76ers 103, Cavaliers 93
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and Philadelphia beat Cleveland.
Nuggets 110, Raptors 109
TORONTO — Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play and Denver ended Toronto’s winning streak at eight.
Bulls 106, Thunder 101
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and Chicago overcame a sluggish start to beat Oklahoma City.
Suns 132, Magic 105
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Phoenix won its fifth straight game, beating Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.