Bucks 133, Kings 127
MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, making up for the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two-time MVP sat out with right knee soreness one night after scoring 30 points in a defensive struggle against Chicago. The defending NBA champions (30-19) won their third straight game and second in two nights.
Cavaliers 94, Thunder 87
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland had 23 points and 11 assists, and rookie Evan Mobley added 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to lift Cleveland over Oklahoma City.
Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have won six of seven.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder across the board with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kenrich Williams scored 12 points and Luguentz Dort had 10 before being ejected for elbowing Kevin Love in the head.
Suns 113, Pacers 103
PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges tied a season high with 23 points, Bismack Biyombo matched his career best with 21 and Phoenix won its sixth straight game by beating Indiana.
Biyombo also grabbed 13 rebounds as the Suns improved their NBA-best record to 36-9, shaking off a tough night for leading scorer Devin Booker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.