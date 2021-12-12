Jazz 123, Wizards 98
WASHINGTON — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed Washington for their seventh straight victory.
Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Heat 118, Bulls 92
MIAMI — Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points and Miami beat short-handed Chicago. Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. Dewayne Dedmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Grizzlies 113, Rockets 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 19 points and Memphis held off Houston.
Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Armoni Brooks provided a spark off the Houston bench, scoring 18 points.
Cavaliers 117, Kings 103
CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Cleveland beat Sacramento, matching its team record with 81 first-half points.
Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row.
Nuggets 127, Spurs 112
SAN ANTONIO — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists and Denver avenged an earlier loss to San Antonio.
The Nuggets had a balanced effort two nights after their most lethargic performance of the season. Denver never led and was dominated in the paint and on 3-pointers in falling 123-111 to San Antonio on Thursday night.
76ers 102, Warriors 93
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers delayed Stephen Curry’s bid to break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record in a 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Curry scored 18 points and shot 3 of 14 from 3-point range to move within six of matching Allen’s record. Curry’s next shot at the record is Monday night at Indiana in the second game of a five-game trip. He needed nine 3s against the Sixers to tie Allen’s mark of 2,973 regular-season 3s from 1996-2014.
Golden State dropped to 21-5, falling a half-game behind Phoenix for the NBA lead.
