Bulls 101, Cavaliers 91
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Ayo Dosunmu made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Bulls, who came away with their second straight win after losing five in a row even though they were missing Zach LaVine. The two-time All-Star was sidelined because of lingering soreness in his left knee.
Pacers 119, Spurs 108
SAN ANTONIO — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 10 assists and Indiana beat San Antonio to snap a three-game skid.
San Antonio sat Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl a night after coach Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history.
Timberwolves 113, Heat 104
MIAMI — Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 15 and Minnesota beat Miami. The Timberwolves have won seven of eight games.
Tyler Herro scored 30 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat. They had 37 points in the second half after scoring 42 in the second quarter. Miami has lost two of three.
Warriors 122, Bucks 109
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored a season-best 38 points, raising his right arm in triumph to ignite the home crowd and leading the Golden State Warriors past the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, 122-109.
Thompson had his second 30-point performance since returning Jan. 9 from a two-year absence following knee and Achilles surgeries.
Jazz 134, Kings 125
SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points to overcome the absence of Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley and help Utah beat Sacramento.
Clarkson set a franchise record for points as a reserve with the first 40-point game for the Jazz since he had 41 last season on May 10 against Golden State. He has four games with more than 40 points off the bench.
Raptors 125, Nuggets 115
DENVER — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 25 and Toronto pulled away late to beat Denver.
Chris Boucher added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, and Barnes also had 10 assists and eight rebounds. They won their third in a row and improved to 5-5 since the All-Star break.
Trail Blazers 127, Wizards 118
PORTLAND, Ore. — Josh Hart scored a career-high 44 points and Portland beat Washington to snap a six-game losing streak. Hart also had eight rebounds and six assists. Trendon Watford added 27 points and Drew Eubanks had 20, each also setting career highs.
Kentavious led Washington with 26 points.
