Timberwolves 138, Bucks 119
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 11 rebound and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Milwaukee 138-119, with the Bucks missing star Giannis Antetokounmpo because of right knee soreness.
Anthony Edwards also scored 25 points for Minnesota in a matchup that turned testy early. Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were ejected after a first-quarter skirmish.
Minnesota won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Timberwolves shot 22 of 47 from 3, going 9 of 14 in the third.
Khris Middleton scored 15 points for Milwaukee.
Hornets 129, Mavericks 108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges scored 23 points, P.J. Washington added a season-high 21 and Charlotte routed road-weary Dallas for its fourth straight victory.
Terry Rozier scored 18 points, and LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre each had 17 points for the Hornets. They shot 20 of 42 from 3-point range.
Luka Doncic had 37 points and eight 3s for the Mavericks. They were playing their fifth road game in eight nights and on the second night of a back-to-back.
Cavaliers 113, Pistons 109
CLEVELAND — All-Star point guard Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists and Cleveland beat Detroit.
The Cavaliers reached 41 victories, guaranteeing their first non-losing season in four years.
Jerami Grant scored 27 of his season-high 40 points in the first half for Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.