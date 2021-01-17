Spurs 103, Rockets 91
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 103-91 on Saturday, snapping a four-game home losing streak.
Murray had seven points in the fourth quarter, including a breakaway dunk that put the Spurs up 97-85 with 3:18 remaining after stripping Mason Jones of the ball at midcourt.
Rockets center Christian Wood had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and Jones had a season-high 24 points. Ben McLemore had a season-high 21 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.
Nets 122, Magic 115
NEW YORK — James Harden delivered 32 points and a triple-double in his Brooklyn debut, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points in his first game back with his former teammate, and the Nets showed off their potent potential in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
Harden had 14 assists and 12 rebounds after being cleared to play earlier in the afternoon after all the players in the blockbuster trade that brought him from Houston had completed their physicals. Harden also had nine turnovers.
Raptors 116, Hornets 113
TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Boucher, Kyle Lowry and Fred Van Fleet converted eight straight free throws in the final two minutes Saturday night, helping Toronto beat the Charlotte Hornets, 116-113 for the Raptors first two-game win streak of the season.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 24 points, and Boucher added 20 points and nine rebounds.
Gordon Heyward scored 25 points and Terry Rozier added 24 for the Hornets, losers of three straight. P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Hornets had a chance to tie or take the lead but were called for a 24-second violation with 14.8 seconds left.
Van Fleet's two free throws with 13.3 seconds left put the Raptors up 114-110, and after Devonte Graham's 3-pointer brought Charlotte within a point, Boucher answered with two free throws.
Rozier missed a long 3-point try just before the final horn.
After missing eight of their first nine shots and falling behind 14-2, the Raptors got the 3s to drop, as seven players hit 13 from long distance in the first half.
Pistons 120, Heat 100
MIAMI — Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Derrick Rose had 23 off the bench and the Pistons — the team with the NBA’s worst record — came into Miami and beat the Heat 120-100.
Grizzlies 106, 76ers 104
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant returned to the Memphis lineup after missing eight games with an ankle injury and scored 17 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Morant, who sprained his left ankle Dec. 28 at Brooklyn, added six assists. Rookie Xavier Tillman added 15 points and Grayson Allen had 12 as the Grizzlies won their fourth straight game.
Shake Milton, who had 31 points in the Sixers win over Miami on Thursday, helped rally Philadelphia from a 13-point deficit in with a burst in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the period.
Tobias Harris added 21 points for Philadelphia, including six straight to pull the Sixers within 105-104 on a 12-footer with 1:25 left. But Harris stepped out of bounds in the closing seconds, turning the ball over.
Trail Blazers 112, Hawks 106
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded from a first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-106 on Saturday night.
Enes Kanter added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six. But Portland got some bad news when guard CJ McCollum left the game at halftime because of a left foot sprain.
Trae Young had 26 points and 11 assists, while Clint Capela added 25 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta, which was playing the second of a back-to-back following a 116-92 loss at Utah a night earlier.
Portland led 98-94 with just under six minutes left after trailing by as many as 16 points in the opening half. Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer extended the lead to 101-96.
After Capela's dunk, Trent hit another 3 and Lillard dished to Derrick Jones Jr. for the alley-oop to put the Blazers in front 106-98 with 3:53 left.
Atlanta chipped away, getting within 106-104 on Capela's tip. After Lillard made free throws, Young's layup made it 108-106 with under a minute left. Carmelo Anthony missed a pull-up jumper from out front, but Young was called for an offensive foul at the other end. After review, the call stood, and Lillard made free throws to close it out.
The Blazers were playing in their first game without big man Jusuf Nurkic, who fractured his right wrist in the third quarter of a 111-87 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Kanter started in his place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.