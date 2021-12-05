Nuggets 113, Knicks 99
NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes, leading Denver over New York.
Denver never trailed in winning for only the third time in 10 games.
Bulls 111, Nets 107
NEW YORK — Zach LaVine scored 31 points, DeMar DeRozan had 29 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107.
Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu each added 11 points for the Bulls.
Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 28 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20. James Harden added 14 points and 14 assists, but shot 5 for 21 from the field.
Bucks 124, Heat 102
MILWAUKEE — Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and Milwaukee avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating Miami despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Grizzlies 97, Mavericks 90
DALLAS — Desmond Bane scored a career-high 29 points, and Memphis held on to beat Dallas in its first game since setting an NBA record with a 73-point victory.
Tyus Jones had 16 points and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who haven’t trailed at all while going 4-0 since star guard and leading scorer Ja Morant was sidelined with a left knee sprain.
Spurs 112, Warriors 107
SAN FRANCISCO — Derrick White scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio held off a furious rally to beat Golden State.
The Spurs closed the game with an 8-1 run to win their fourth straight.
Stephen Curry scored 27 points and Jordan Poole added 15 for Golden State, which was playing a night after snapping Phoenix’s 18-game winning streak in a matchup of the NBA’s top teams.
Celtics 145, Trail Blazers 117
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
Enes Freedom grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who made 14 of their first 15 shots and built a 21-point, first-half lead.
