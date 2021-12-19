Rockets 116, Pistons 107
DETROIT — Christian Wood had 21 points and eight rebounds and Houston sent Detroit to its 14th straight loss.
The streak matches the longest single-season skid in Pistons history, including 14-game streaks in 1979-80 and 1993-94. They had a 21-game streak spread between the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.
Saddiq Bey had 23 points for Detroit.
Celtics 114, Knicks 107
BOSTON — Josh Richardson scored a season-high 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and Boston beat New York Knicks with each team missing six players because of COVID-19 protocols.
Jaylen Brown added 23 points for Boston. After blowing a 15-point halftime lead, the Celtics won for just the second time in their last six games.
Evan Fournier, who played with Boston last season, led the Knicks, matching his season-high with 32 points. New York has lost five of six. Kemba Walker, who also played with Boston the last two seasons, started for the Knicks and scored a season-high 29 points before fouling out.
Magic 100, Nets 93
NEW YORK — Robin Lopez had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 100-93 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Gary Harris added 17 points, Chuma Okeke had 15, and Franz Wagner 14 to help the Magic improve to 6-25.
Patty Mills led the Nets with 23 points. David Duke Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Blake Griffin added 17 points, and Cam Thomas had 15. Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn dropped to 21-9. The Nets had won four in a row.
Raptors 119, Warriors 100
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 12 assists, Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and Toronto beat the short-handed Golden State.
Golden State was without Steph Curry (rest), Draymond Green (right hip), Andre Iguodala (right knee), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot) and Andrew Wiggins (left knee). The five returned to California after a victory Friday night in Boston rather than risking COVID-19 exposure, and a potential quarantine, in Canada.
Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points for Golden State.
Cavaliers 119, Bucks 90
MILWAUKEE — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90.
Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and made 16 of 45 3-point attempts.
Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Bucks were without any of their regular starters. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and unavailable.
Wizards 109, Jazz 103
SALT LAKE CITY — Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 109-103.
With Washington up 105-103, the Wizards’ Raul Neto won a jump ball with Mitchell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play.
Neto had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high six blocks for Utah. The Jazz have lost on consecutive nights after winning eight straight.
The Jazz played without Mike Conley and often looked dysfunctional on offense without their point guard.
