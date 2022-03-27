Spurs 107, Pelicans 103
NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray had 15 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, Keldon Johnson punctuated his 21-point night with a break-away dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-103 on Saturday to bolster their postseason hopes.
Kings 114, Magic 110, OT
ORLANDO, Fla. — Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes hit 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and Sacramento outlasted Orlando.
Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 22 points and seven assists, Barnes added 19 points and DiVincenzo had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Raptors 131, Pacers 91
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and Toronto routed depleted Indiana in a game delayed 70 minutes in the first half because of a speaker fire that forced the evacuation of fans.
Scottie Barnes added 19 points in the Raptors’ biggest margin of victory this season.
Nets 110, Heat 95
MIAMI — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, Seth Curry added 17 and the Brooklyn Nets overwhelmed Miami 110-95 on Saturday night, sending the Heat to their season-worst fourth consecutive loss.
Andre Drummond had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn, which got 11 points from Kyrie Irving — who will play his first home game of the season for the Nets on Sunday — and 10 from Nic Claxton.
Bulls 98, Cavaliers 94
CLEVELAND — Zach LaVine scored 26 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and Chicago beat Cleveland to stay alone in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Bulls held the Cavs to just 35 points in the first half and won on the road for the first time since March 9, snapping a five-game slide.
Grizzlies 125, Bucks 102
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and Memphis continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating Milwaukee.
Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and two blocks to help Memphis win its fourth straight and eighth in the last nine games. Morant is nursing a sore right knee.
Nuggets 113, Thunder 107
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists and Denver outlasted Oklahoma City.
Jokic had 12 rebounds. He made all six of his shots from the floor and all six of his free throws in the second half. Aaron Gordon added 20 points.
Rockets 115, Trail Blazers 98
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alperen Sengun scored 27 points off the bench, Jalen Green had 25 points and the Houston Rockets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 115-98 on Saturday night to complete a back-to-back sweep.
The Rockets are tied with Orlando at 20-55 for the worst record in the NBA. Houston won 125-106 on Friday night.
Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 15 points and 10 rebounds before leaving late with an apparent knee injury.
