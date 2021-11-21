Knicks 106, Rockets 99
NEW YORK — Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Evan Fournier added 19 and New York handed Houston its 14th consecutive loss,
All-Star Julius Randle added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had 13 points off the bench for the Knicks.
Pacers 111, Pelicans 94
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana’s starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat New Orleans.
Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle in the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indiana’s starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead. The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points.
Wizards 103, Heat 100
WASHINGTON — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied to beat Miami. Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami.
Hawks 115, Hornets 105
ATLANTA — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and Atlanta beat Charlotte.
Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter each added 17 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 16 to help Atlanta win its fourth consecutive game. John Collins had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Timberwolves 138, Grizzlies 95
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points, Anthony Edwards added 23 and Minnesota routed Memphis for its third straight victory.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points in a game Minnesota led by as many as 45, its biggest lead in a game this season and the Grizzlies’ largest deficit.
Celtics 111, Thunder 105
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 on Saturday night.
Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won for seventh time in 10 games. Grant Williams added 14 points.
Bucks 117, Magic 108
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee held off Orlando to open a two-game set.
Trail Blazers 118, 76ers 111
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111.
Jazz 123, Kings 105
SACRAMENTO — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Utah beat Sacramento.
