Heat 111, Jazz 105
SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help Miami beat Utah.
Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Pelicans 112, Grizzlies 101
NEW ORLEANS — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence to add 19 and New Orleans beat Memphis to snap a nine-game losing streak.
The victory was the first at home this season for the Pelicans, who had lost 12 of their first 13 games playing without Zion Williamson, sidelined with a broken right foot.
Pacers 118, 76ers 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games.
Wizards 104, Magic 92
ORLANDO, Fla. — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 and Washington used a 20-0 first-half run to beat Orlando. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Pistons 127, Raptors 121
TORONTO — Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Isaiah Stewart had 20 and Detroit used a big fourth quarter to beat short-handed Toronto.
Cavaliers 91, Celtics 89
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and Cleveland rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat Boston to open a two-game set.
Dennis Schroder had an opportunity to force overtime for Boston, but missed a jumper from the right baseline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.