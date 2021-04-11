Raptors 135, Cavaliers 115
CLEVELAND — Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 44 points and the severely short-handed Toronto Raptors scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points en route to a 135-115 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
Trent made 17 of 19 field goals, including shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the foul line in 33 dynamic minutes. The third-year pro was acquired from Portland with Rodney Hood on March 25 for Norman Powell.
The Raptors, who built an 84-46 lead late in the second quarter, were without their top three scorers in Pascal Siakam (rest), Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) and Kyle Lowry (right foot infection), who are averaging a combined 57.5 points.
76ers 117, Thunder 93
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joel Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds and Philadelphia beat Oklahoma City to pull even with Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.
On Friday night in a loss at New Orleans, Embiid went just 5 for 16 from the floor and scored 14 points. He was 10 for 17 in three quarters of work against the Thunder.
Furkan Korkmaz added a season-high 20 points for the 76ers.
Darius Bazley had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tony Bradley added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight.
Jazz 128, Kings 112
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 128-112 on Saturday night, extending their franchise-record home winning streak to 24 games.
Mitchell had his 18th 30-point game this season, powering the NBA-leading Jazz's 19-4 run in the fourth quarter. Mitchell has scored 41, 37 and 42 points in his last three games. Mike Conley had 26 points, and Joe Ingles added 20.
De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points for the Kings, and Richaun Holmes had 25. They have lost six in a row.
Trail Blazers 118, Pistons 103
PORTLAND, Ore. — Enes Kanter had 24 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Detroit Pistons 118-103 on Saturday night.
Kanter bested Sidney Wicks' Portland record of 27 rebounds set in 1975. Kanter also surpassed his own career high of 26 set while with the Knicks in 2018. Each time he added to the record the Blazers' bench stood and cheered.
Damian Lillard had 27 points and 10 assists and CJ McCollum added 26 points for the Blazers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Josh Jackson had 21 points for the Pistons, who trailed by as many as 24 points. Frank Jackson finished with 17 points
Warriors 125, Rockets 109
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 38 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors withstood another injury to rookie James Wiseman to beat the Houston Rockets 125-109 on Saturday night.
Curry had his sixth straight 30-point game, the longest streak of his career. The two-time MVP made eight 3-pointers and had five assists and eight rebounds.
Andrew Wiggins added 25 points for Golden State. Jordan Poole had 21.
John Wall had 30 points and seven assists for Houston. Kelly Olynyk added 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Rockets have lost nine of 11.
Suns 134, Wizards 106
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns used a 44-point third quarter to rout the Washington Wizards 134-106 on Saturday night.
Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 assists and Phoenix had only three turnovers to tie the franchise record. The Suns have won 17 of their last 21 games and are 37-15 overall.
Raul Neto had a career-high 24 points for the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook added his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. They played without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal.
There were 13 ties and 10 lead changes in the first half. Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer with a second left in the second quarter to give the Suns a 57-55 halftime advantage.
