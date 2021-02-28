Cavaliers 112, 76ers 109, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and feisty Cleveland beat East-best Philadelphia 112-109 in overtime. Isaac Okoro scored the first three points of OT and had 15 when he fouled out. The Cavs led by three and turned the ball over only for Ben Simmons to get whistled for an offensive foul.
Wizards 128, T’wolves 112
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and the Washington Wizards used a 44-point third quarter to pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nuggets 126, Thunder 96
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jamal Murray continued his hot scoring with 26 points and Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season to help Denver rout Oklahoma City.
Murray, averaging 30.1 points in his previous seven games, made 9 of 15 field goals and Denver shot 55%. Jokic had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored 15 points.
Darius Bazley had 22 points for the Thunder. Ty Jerome and Isaiah Roby added 15 each.
Knicks 110, Pacers 107
NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the New York Knicks back to .500 with a 110-107 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
RJ Barrett added 24 for New York, which improved to 17-17 with its sixth win in its last 10 games. Derrick Rose had 17 points and Immanuel Quickley 10 as the Knicks reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 8-8 on Jan. 21.
Doug McDermott had 20 points for Indiana, which fell to 15-17 with its third straight loss. T.J. McConnell finished with 17, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, Justin Holiday had 13 points and Myles Turner 11.
Spurs 117, Pelicans 114
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and 11 assists and short-handed San Antonio held on to beat New Orleans.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench in his second game back after missing six games because of a sore right hip.
Brandon Ingram had 29 points and Zion Williamson added 23 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans have lost two straight and seven of 10.
Jazz 124, Magic 109
ORLANDO, Fla. — Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Joe Ingles filled in well again at point guard in place of Mike Conley to help the Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 124-109 on Saturday night.
Utah bounced back from a loss a night earlier in Miami, improving to 6-1 following a defeat. The NBA-leading Jazz have lost consecutive games just once all season and not since Jan. 6 when they were 4-4.
Ingles had 17 points, six assists and three 3-pointers. The Jazz are 7-0 this season when he starts at point guard in place of Conley, who was out with right hamstring injury management.
Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points.
Mavericks 115, Nets 98
NEW YORK — Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Brooklyn Nets' eight-game winning streak with a 115-98 victory Saturday night.
James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn's solo superstar. Kevin Durant missed his seventh straight game with a left hamstring strain and Kyrie Irving rested his surgically repaired right shoulder.
That took more than 56 points per game away from the NBA's highest-scoring team and Brooklyn couldn't keep up with a Dallas club that shot 52% from the field.
Porzingis missed last three games with lower back tightness and shook off his rust after halftime to help Dallas break open the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.