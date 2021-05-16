Knicks 118, Hornets 109
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday.
Nets 105, Bulls 91
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Celtics 124, Timberwolves 108
MINNEAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.
Suns 140, Spurs 103
SAN ANTONIO — Devin Booker had 27 points and the Phoenix Suns maintained their hope of earning the top spot in the Western Conference with a 140-103 victory over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs.
Bucks 122, Heat 108
MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview.
