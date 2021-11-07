Nuggets 95, Rockets 94
DENVER — Nikola Jokic blocked Jae’Sean Tate’s drive to the basket as time ran out and the short-handed Denver escaped with a victory over Houston.
Jokic finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Nuggets won despite the absence of forward Michael Porter Jr.
Porter left the game with 4:50 remaining in the first quarter and didn’t return because of what the team called lower back soreness. Porter missed a fast-break layup early in the game and came up the court gingerly. He stayed in the game for more than four minutes before leaving.
Heat 118, Jazz 115
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double and Miami held off Utah.
Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn’t assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
76ers 114, Bulls 105
CHICAGO — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls.
Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights.
Zach LaVine had 32 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 for Chicago.
Mavericks 107, Celtics 104
DALLAS — Luka Doncic hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer, another magical moment for the All-Star to give Dallas a victory over Boston.
Doncic took the inbound with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past midcourt toward the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade.
Suns 121, Hawks 117
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Frank Kaminsky added 16 off the bench and Phoenix rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta.
