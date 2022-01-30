Celtics 107, Pelicans 97
NEW ORLEANS — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, Jaylen Brown added 31 and Boston beat short-handed New Orleans.
Robert Williams grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots for Boston.
New Orleans undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado scored a career-best 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Mavericks 132, Pacers 105
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 30 points and 12 assists and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled former coach Rick Carlisle’s return with Indiana, routing the Pacers 132-105.
Raptors 124, Heat 120, 3OT
MIAMI — Nick VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and Toronto outlasted Miami. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points.
VanVleet’s first 3 tied it at 117. Anunoby’s dunk with 3:05 left put Toronto ahead for good before VanVleet connected again from long distance and a 122-117 lead.
76ers 103, Kings 101
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Philadelphia held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer as time expired. The 76ers have won 14 of 17 and the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues Monday night against Memphis.
Grizzlies 115, Wizards 95
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and Memphis beat Washington. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
Warriors 110, Nets 106
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, making a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving wasn’t done and made a 3 of his own moments later and scored 32 points while hearing boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.