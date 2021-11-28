Suns 113, Nets 107
NEW YORK — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
Playing for the second straight night to end a four-game trip, Phoenix never trailed and led by as much as 22 while moving within a victory of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history.
Timberwolves 121, 76ers 120, 2OT
PHILADELPHIA — D’Angelo Russell scored 35 points and had a decisive steal and assist in the final seconds of the second overtime in Minnesota’s victory over Joel Embiid and Philadelphia.
Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols. Philadelphia lost seven of those games without the four-time All-Star and has now dropped eight of 10.
Knicks 99, Hawks 90
ATLANTA — Alec Burks scored 23 points, Evan Fournier added 20 and New York snapped Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak.
Burks, starting with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose nursing injuries, hit three of his four 3s and scored 15 points in the third quarter.
Rockets 146, Hornets 143, OT
HOUSTON — Christian Wood scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds to help Houston beat Charlotte.
The Rockets have won two straight after losing 15 in a row.
Charlotte’s P.J. Washington forced overtime with a putback dunk off a missed 3 from LaMelo Ball, tying it at 135 with 4.4 seconds remaining.
Heat 107, Bulls 104
CHICAGO — Kyle Lowry scored 19 points and Jimmy Butler added 18 to help Miami beat Chicago.
Gabe Vincent made four three-pointers and had 20 off the bench, and Bam Adebayo added nine points, six assists, and seven rebounds.
Jazz 127, Pelicans 105
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help Utah beat New Orleans.
A night after falling 98-97 to the Pelicans, Utah never trailed after the opening minute and shot 56% percent from the floor overall. The Jazz made a season-high 20 3-pointers, shooting 57% from 3-point range.
Cavaliers 105, Magic 92
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 points, rookie Evan Mobley had 13 points in his return from a sprained right elbow and Cleveland beat Orlando.
Mobley missed four games after getting entangled with Boston’s Enes Kanter on Nov. 15. He had nine rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots, helping Cleveland end its longest losing streak of the season at five.
Wizards 120, Mavericks 114
DALLAS — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Kyle Kuzma had 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored the clinching four points in the closing seconds in Washington’s victory over Dallas.
Luka Doncic had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks.
