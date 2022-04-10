76ers 133, Pacers 120
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid made his closing argument for MVP votes and all but wrapped up the NBA scoring title, finishing with 41 points and 20 rebounds in Philadelphia’s victory over Indiana.
Embiid shot 14 for 17 from the floor, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and made of both his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia needed to win to remain alive for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Grizzlies 141, Pelicans 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists in his return from soreness in his right knee, Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the New Orleans Pelicans 141-114 on Saturday night to tie the 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season at 56.
After missing nine games, Morant played almost 27 minutes as the second-seeded Grizzlies got their starting lineup back together as they prepare for the postseason. They will close the regular season at home against Boston on Sunday night.
Brandon Clarke added 20 points for Memphis, making all 10 of his field goal attempts. Ziaire Williams had 19 points, and Desmond Bane had 18. The Grizzlies shot better than 60% through three quarters. They snapped a two-game losing streak.
Warriors 100, Spurs 94
SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and Golden State won its fourth straight, beating San Antonio to strengthen its hopes for a top-three seed.
Golden State is a game ahead of Dallas in the Western Conference and can secure the third seed with a victory Sunday at New Orleans in the season finale. If the Warriors lose, and the Mavericks beat the Spurs on Sunday, Dallas will finish third after going 3-1 in its season series with Golden State. Lonnie Walker IV had 24 points for the Spurs.
