Grizzlies 135, Magic 115
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and Memphis led by 31 points against NBA-worst Orlando.
Heat 104, Hornets 86
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Miami handed slumping Charlotte to its fourth straight loss.
Tyler Herro had 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami. The Heat scored 27 points off 20 turnovers by Charlotte while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.
Suns 95, Wizards 80
WASHINGTON — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and NBA-leading Phoenix rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat short-handed Washington.
Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak.
Bucks 137, Trail Blazers 108
PORTLAND, Ore, — Bobby Portis Jr. had a season-high 30 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Milwaukee Bucks handed Portland its fifth straight loss.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, with a season-high four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. Portis was 11 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
Kings 113, Thunder 103
SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento held on to beat Oklahoma City.
