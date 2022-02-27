Hawks 127, Raptors 100
ATLANTA — Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant third quarter to a victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Young was 17 of 24 from the field, 6 of 6 from the line and had 11 assists in his strong bounce-back game. He shot only 3 of 17 from the field in Atlanta’s 112-108 loss at Chicago on Thursday night, his first game after starting in the All-Star Game.
Celtics 113, Pistons 104
DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, and Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Boston beat Detroit.
The Celtics have won 11 of 12 games, the blemish a 112-111 home loss to Detroit on Feb. 16.
Grizzlies 116, Bulls 110
CHICAGO — Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 points and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.
The Grizzlies hung on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.
Morant surpassed his previous high of 44 points. He scored 20 points in the third quarter and made 15 of 28 shots.
Heat 133, Spurs 129
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench and Miami overcame an early 16-point deficit to beat San Antonio.
Jimmy Butler scored 27 points in 30 minutes to help Eastern Conference-leading Miami improve to 40-21. Butler didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich remained at 1,334 regular-season wins, one victory behind Don Nelson — one of his former bosses — on the NBA’s career list.
Cavaliers 92, Wizards 86
CLEVELAND — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Cleveland beat Washington.
Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford’s follow shot with 6:39 remaining, but Cleveland answered with 12 straight points, capped by two free throws by Allen to pull in front for good.
Nets 126, Bucks 123
MILWAUKEE — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points and the Brooklyn Nets stopped their recent slide by beating the slumping Milwaukee Bucks.
Bruce Brown made a 3-pointer to put the Nets ahead for good 118-116 with 1:38 left.
Brooklyn ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 16 games. Milwaukee has dropped four of its last five.
Nuggets 115, Kings 110
DENVER — Monte Morris hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebound and Denver.
It was Jokic’s 16th triple-double of the season and the 73rd of his career.
His rebound with 19 seconds remaining finished the triple-double and helped Denver to its second win over the Kings in three nights.
He spent most of the night battling Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 10 assists for Sacramento.
