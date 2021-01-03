Rockets 102, Kings 94
HOUSTON — John Wall scored 28 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 102-94 despite playing without an injured James Harden.
Harden, who sat out with a sprained right ankle, was not listed on the injury report and coach Stephen Silas did not mention his injury in his pregame availability. The team announced that he wouldn’t play about 38 minutes before the game was scheduled to begin.
Knicks 106, Pacers 102
INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the New York Knicks rally past the Indiana Pacers.
Thunder 108, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Bazley had a season-high 19 points, George Hill scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter and Oklahoma City beat Orlando.
The Thunder ended a three-game losing streak and bounced back nicely from a 33-point loss to New Orleans two nights earlier. Oklahoma City also avenged a 118-107 home loss against the Magic five nights ago.
Bazley converted a driving, left-handed dunk with 4:37 left to give the Thunder a 99-91 lead, their largest of the night up to that point. Al Horford, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds, drilled a straight-on 3-pointer with 50 seconds to play.
76ers 127, Hornets 112
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Cavaliers 96, Hawks 91
ATLANTA — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers wiped out a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and beat the Atlanta Hawks.
Pelicans 120, Raptors 116
NEW ORLEANS — Eric Bledsoe capped a 19-point, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 120-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Brandon Ingram added 31 points, capped by four free throws in the last 13 seconds to seal the victory. Zion Williamson scored 21 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.