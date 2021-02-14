Suns 120, 76ers 111
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and the rising Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 for their fifth straight victory.
The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9. They got a big game from their bench against Philadelphia, especially from Dario Saric, who scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 10 straight.
Pacers 125, Hawks 113
ATLANTA — Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers won their second straight game with a 125-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.
Knicks 121, Rockets 99
NEW YORK — Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points and the New York Knicks sent the Houston Rockets to a season-high fifth straight loss with a 121-99 victory Saturday night.
Derrick Rose added 16 points for the Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand Friday night in a victory at Washington.
Their defense remained sturdy and they put six players in double figures while shooting 52% from the field.
John Wall scored 26 points and Eric Gordon had 24 for the Rockets, who are 0-5 since Christian Wood sprained his right ankle and also played without Victor Oladipo because of a sprained right foot.
They had been limited to just 98.8 points per game during the previous four losses and things didn’t get any easier against the team that is allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA.
Nets 134, Warriors 117
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Arena to play the Warriors team he helped capture two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 134-117 victory over Golden State on Saturday night.
The NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, Durant missed his initial three shots before knocking down a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter and finished 8 for 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s.
Pal Stephen Curry didn't have his best stroke either, going 10 of 17 for 27 points and 2 for 9 from deep as cold-shooting Golden State lost its third straight to the Nets and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak all season.
The Warriors saw ex-Houston nemesis James Harden in a Nets uniform for the first time, and he dished out 14 assists to go with 19 points, including five 3s, and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor in its first visit to Chase Center.
The Nets had lost three of four but welcomed back Durant after he missed the past three games under COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Jazz 112, Heat 94
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their seventh consecutive victory, 112-94 over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz. Georges Niang chipped in 14 points and a career-high five assists.
Utah (22-5) has won 18 of its last 19 games since a 4-4 start.
Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for Miami, which missed 11 straight shots to open the third quarter. Jimmy Butler added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Bam Adebayo finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
The Heat had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Mitchell made three straight baskets in just 58 seconds, including back-to-back reverse layups, to spark a 16-0 Jazz run to open the second half. Royce O’Neale capped the run with a steal and slam, giving Utah a 63-42 lead.
Miami did not score its first points of the second half until Tyler Herro hit a jumper with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
