76ers 144, Hornets 114
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak.
Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020.
Cavaliers 119, Knicks 101
NEW YORK — Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists to lead Cleveland over New York.
Garland led seven Cavaliers in double figures as Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak.
Hawks 122, Nets 115
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.
Atlanta (41-37) moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, a game ahead of Brooklyn (40-38) and Charlotte.
Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 116-108 lead. Durant reached his career scoring high with his layup with 19 seconds remaining.
Heat 127, Bulls 109
CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro added 19 apiece and Eastern Conference-leading Miami beat Chicago.
Bam Adebayo scored 16, and the hot-shooting Heat (50-28) reached the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Miami also increased its lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games and moved within a win of securing home-court advantage in Round 1 of the postseason. If the Heat go 3-1 the rest of the way, they’ll clinch the top seed in the East.
Warriors 111, Jazz 107
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 36 points and Golden State erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Utah.
Jordan Poole added 31 and Andrew Wiggins had 17 as the Warriors clinched a playoff spot and snapped a four-game losing streak. At 49-29, they hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed in the Western Conference. Utah is tied with Denver for the fifth spot.
Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each had 26 for Utah. It was an all-too-familiar storyline for the Jazz, who blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Utah has lost 15 games this season in which it held double-digit leads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.