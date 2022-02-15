Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107
MILWAUKEE — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks for their third straight victory.
Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during Portland’s winning streak.
Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Bucks due to a sore left ankle. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game he believes it’s a short-term issue.
Bulls 120, Spurs 109
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago beat San Antonio for its fourth straight victory.
It was DeRozan’s seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, extending his career high. The All-Star is the first player with such a streak for the Bulls since Michael Jordan during the 1996-97 season.
Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago.
Nets 109, Kings 85
NEW YORK — Seth Curry scored 23 points in his Brooklyn debut and the Nets downed Sacramento to snap their 11-game losing streak.
Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures for Brooklyn. Bruce Brown set season highs with 19 points, six assists and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
De’Aaron Fox had 26 points for the Kings.
Pelicans 120, Raptors 90
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 23 points and New Orleans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat Toronto.
Brandon Ingram had 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night.
Wizards 103, Pistons 94
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as Washington handed Detroit its eighth straight loss.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for the Wizards.
Saddiq Bey led the Pistons (12-45) with 24 points.
Thunder 127, Knicks 123, OT
NEW YORK — Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, and Oklahoma City rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat New York in overtime.
Giddey, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, shot 11 for 22 from the field for the Thunder, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Tre Mann scored 30 points and Darius Bazley added 23.
Julius Randle had a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the struggling Knicks, who have lost nine of 11.
Jazz 135, Rockets 101
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 and Rudy Gobert returned for streaking Utah in a win over Houston.
Before he was ejected for picking up his second technical foul with 6:33 to play, Gobert had 14 points and seven rebounds. The Jazz were plus-19 in his 22 minutes on the court.
Nuggets 121, Magic 111
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures as the Nuggets topped Orlando.
Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row.
Bones Hyland had 14 points and Aaron Gordon scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.