76ers 122, Grizzlies 119
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including a driving layup with 26.4 seconds left in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead for good, and the 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies without Joel Embiid.
Tobias Harris added 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds for Philadelphia, which won its fifth game in a row and 15th in the last 18. The 76ers improved to 4-8 without Embiid, who was rested.
Ja Morant scored 37 points and Desmond Bane had a career-high 34 for Memphis. Morant reached 30 points for the seventh straight game.
Cavaliers 93, Pelicans 90
CLEVELAND — Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers shook off an ugly road loss by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit the day before, were without starting point guard Darius Garland due to a sore lower back. Kevin Love added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Cedi Osman had a career-high 12 assists for Cleveland, which trailed by nine in the fourth quarter.
Celtics 122, Heat 92
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat.
Boston led by as many as 32 on their way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists.
It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games.
Knicks 116, Kings 96
NEW YORK — Alec Burks had 21 points off the bench, Evan Fournier also scored 21 and New York routed skidding Sacramento to stop a three-game slide.
Julius Randle added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the second time in eight games.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for the Kings, who have lost seven straight overall and 12 in a row on the road.
Raptors 106, Hawks 100
ATLANTA — Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak.
Trent, who has scored at least 30 points in four straight games, hit three 3s in the closing minutes of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater, and then connected again early in the fourth to put the Raptors up 85-77.
Fred VanVleet, who scored 16, got hot in the fourth, hitting consecutive 3s to push the lead to nine.
Warriors 122, Rockets 108
HOUSTON — Stephen Curry scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter to lead Golden State over Houston.
It was the sixth consecutive win for the Warriors, while Houston extended its skid at home to 11 straight games.
Curry made seven 3-pointers, four in the fourth quarter, and had nine assists and five rebounds. His 21 fourth-quarter points were the most of his career.
Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Warriors and Klay Thompson had 14.
The Rockets, who lost their fourth straight game overall, were led by Christian Wood’s 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Thunder 98, Trail Blazers 81
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lu Dort scored 18 points and Oklahoma City defeated Portland to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Josh Giddey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Thunder. Oklahoma City’s scoring leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is out until after the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle sustained last Friday against Indiana.
CJ McCollum scored 21 points and Norman Powell added 18 for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four of five.
