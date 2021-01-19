Nets 125, Bucks 123
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Milwaukee Bucks.
Durant finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists to give the Nets their fourth straight victory in a game in which two of the East’s best went toe-to-toe right down to a tense finish that ended when Khris Middleton missed a potential winning 3-pointer from the corner.
Spurs 125, Trail Blazers 104
PORTLAND, Ore. — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists and San Antonio beat Portland.
Rudy Gay and Patty Mills came off the bench for 21 points apiece as the Spurs’ reserves outscored Portland’s backups 59-24.
Hawks 108, Timberwolves 97
ATLANTA — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and Atlanta beat Minnesota.
The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven.
Heat 113, Pistons 107
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Heat got their biggest comeback win of the season, rallying from 19 down to beat Detroit and snap a three-game slide.
Goran Dragic scored 22 points for the Heat, who got 18 apiece from Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn. Miami was again without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley (virus protocols), Tyler Herro (neck) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder).
Knicks 91, Magic 84
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead New York past Orlando.
Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who won their second straight.
Grizzlies 108, Suns 104
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as Memphis beat Phoenix for its fifth straight victory.
Grayson Allen, who finished with 16 points, converted four free throws down the stretch. Brandon Clarke also scored 17 points for Memphis.
Raptors 116, Mavericks 93
TAMPA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry scored 23 points and Pascal Siakam had a big second half, leading Toronto over Dallas.
Siakam scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Raptors pulled away for their third straight victory.
Bulls 125, Rockets 120
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and Chicago overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets.
Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points.
