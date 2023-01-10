Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
WASHINGTON — CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans beat Washington.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 9:47 am
WASHINGTON — CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans beat Washington.
New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play.
Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for the fifth time in six games with a strained left hamstring.
Celtics 107, Bulls 99
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 19 as Boston beat Chicago and reached the midway point of its season with the NBA’s best record.
Grant Williams added 20 points and Al Horford had seven rebounds and eight points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that helped seal the win for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for Boston, which played without injured point guard Marcus Smart.
Bucks 111, Knicks 107
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night.
Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Jalen Brunson had a career-high 44 points and seven assists for the Knicks, who had their four-game win streak halted. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.
Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and Memphis withstood a second-half comeback attempt by San Antonio.
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which played its second consecutive game without Morant, its leading scorer, who is nursing soreness in his right thigh.
Kings 136, Magic 111
SACRAMENTO— Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and Sacramento hit a franchise-record 23 3-pointers in a win over Orlando.
Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 17 games and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 30.
Rookie Keegan Murray finished with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.
Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando (15-26). The Magic have lost five of their last seven games. Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds.
