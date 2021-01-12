Grizzlies 101, Cavaliers 91
CLEVELAND — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brandon Clarke scored 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight and improved to 3-1 on the road.
Memphis led 73-57 late in the third quarter, but Cleveland responded with a 27-8 run capped by Damyean Dotson’s basket with 6:43 remaining in the fourth to go ahead by three.
A 3-pointer by De’Anthony Melton put the Grizzlies back in front for good at 89-86 with 4:40 remaining. A putback by Jonas Valanciunas and two free throws by Jones with 1:15 left extended Memphis’ lead to six.
Bucks 121, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence because of a minor back injury and scored 22 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, started slowly and battled through second-half foul trouble before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee won a second straight and beat Orlando for a fifth consecutive time in the regular season.
Hornets 109, Knicks 88
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks for their fourth straight win.
Devonte Graham had 19 points and seven assists for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 13 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their third straight defeat.
Kevin Knox had 19 points to lead the Knicks, and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hornets scored 24 points off 17 Knicks turnovers. Charlotte committed 10 turnovers while climbing above .500 for the first time this season.
LaMelo Ball, who became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Saturday night against the Hawks, was 3 of 13 from the field and finished with eight points, a career-high 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Wizards 128, Suns 107
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points and the Washington Wizards snapped their three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season, beating the Phoenix Suns.
The Wizards (3-8), who had lost five straight at home, played without guard Russell Westbrook. He will miss at least a week with a left quadriceps injury.
Devin Booker lead Phoenix (7-4) with 33 points. Chris Paul had 14 points and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges also had 14.
Hawks 112, 76ers 94
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 26 points, including the first three baskets of Atlanta’s dominant start to the second half, and the Hawks beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.
De’Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin had 15 points as the Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds as six Atlanta players scored in double figures.
Kings 127, Pacers 122
SACRAMENTO — Buddy Hield made a big 3-pointer for Sacramento down the stretch, moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review.
Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists. Richaun Holmes had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Holmes was whistled for goaltending against Sabonis with 1:25 remaining. But after a lengthy review the call was overturned, and a 3 by Hield gave the Kings a 121-117 lead.
Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 24.
Trail Blazers 112, Raptors 111
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 9.6 seconds left to lift Portland over Toronto.
Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 off the bench for the Trail Blazers, who erased a 17-point deficit and overcame Pascal Siakam’s first career triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Siakam’s potential game-winning shot rimmed out on the final play — for the second time in two nights. The same thing happened to him in a one-point loss Sunday to Golden State.
Portland starting center Jusuf Nurkic went to the locker room in the first half with a bruised quadriceps and did not return. His replacement, Enes Kanter, had 14 points in 16 minutes.
Pelicans at Mavericks, ppd., Coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.