Raptors 115, Celtics 112, OT
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Boston Celtics in overtime.
Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 14 points apiece, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. each had 12, and Scottie Barnes scored 10 before fouling out as Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak against the Celtics.
Playing without forwards Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum (sore knees) and centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Boston lost for the fifth time in 29 games.
Heat 123, Kings 100
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Miami stopped a four-game skid with a win over Sacramento.
Tyler Herro had 20 for the Heat, who improved to 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points.
Davion Mitchell scored 21 for Sacramento, which got 17 from Harrison Barnes.
Knicks 109, Bulls 104
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 28 points, Alec Burks had 27 and New York extended its winning streak to four games by beating Chicago.
Obi Toppin had 17 points for the Knicks, who remained 4½ games behind Atlanta for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot with only six games remaining.
DeMar DeRozan scored 37 for the Bulls, including 15 in the fourth quarter. But he missed a jumper and then was called for an offensive foul in the final 45 seconds, cutting short Chicago’s comeback attempt.
Cavaliers 107, Magic 101
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland had 25 points and 12 assists, leading Cleveland to a victory over Orlando in a game in which the Cavaliers lost rookie big man Evan Mobley to a sprained left ankle.
Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick, landed on the foot of Franz Wagner while defending under the basket in the second quarter. He limped to the locker room after briefly laying on the court and did not return to the game.
Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 points and Wagner had 10 points and six assists.
Nuggets 113, Hornets 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and Denver held on to beat Charlotte.
Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who earned a split of the season series.
Miles Bridges had 27 points and 11 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 1-13 in the second night of back-to-backs.
Hawks 132, Pacers 123
INDIANAPOLIS — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead Atlanta past Indiana.
Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points, and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists.
Buddy Hield scored 26 points for the Pacers, who have lost four consecutive games and are out of playoff contention.
Grizzlies 123, Warriors 95
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 22 points, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks added 21 points each and Memphis solidified its hold on second place in the Western Conference with a win over short-handed Golden State.
Kyle Anderson added 13 points for Memphis, which holds a five-game lead over the third-place Warriors in the conference. The Grizzlies won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 10 games.
Spurs 123, Rockets 120
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 33 points and San Antonio held on for a win over Houston to inch closer to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.
Rookie Jalen Green had 30 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 26 for the Rockets, whose two-game winning streak was snapped.
Thunder 134, Trail Blazers 131, OT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Oklahoma City rallied in overtime to beat Portland.
Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points for the Thunder, who remain in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with losses in 11 of their last 13 games.
Ben McLemore had 28 points off the bench, including eight 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers.
Portland has lost four straight and sits outside the playoff picture at 12th in the West.
