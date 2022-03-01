Heat 112, Bulls 99
MIAMI — Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Miami Heat improved their standing atop the Eastern Conference by topping the Chicago Bulls.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.
Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18.
Grizzlies 118, Spurs 105
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting Memphis over San Antonio.
The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.
Timberwolves 127, Cavaliers 122
CLEVELAND — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and Minnesota survived Cleveland’s comeback try.
Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead.
D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 as Minnesota handed Cleveland its first home loss in nearly two months.
Raptors 133, Nets 97
NEW YORK — Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading Toronto over Brooklyn in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Barnes was 10 for 10 at halftime, the first rookie to be perfect on 10 or more shots in a half since Derrick Rose on March 18, 2009, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Magic 119, Pacers 103
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds and eight Orlando players scored in double figures in the win over Indiana.
Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner had 15 points apiece for Orlando.
Kings 131, Thunder 110
OKLAHOMA CITY — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and Sacramento beat Oklahoma City to snap a four-game losing streak.
Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
Bucks 130, Hornets 106
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Milwaukee scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to beating Charlotte.
Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.
LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists.
Milwaukee made its first 26 free throws and finished 32 of 37 from the line. Antetokounmpo made all 14 of his free throws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.