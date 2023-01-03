Knicks 102, Suns 83
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York.
Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.
Cavaliers 145, Bulls 134, OT
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, the most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat Chicago in overtime.
76ers 120, Pelicans 111
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden scored 27 and Philadelphia beat a New Orleans team that lost Zion Williamson to a strained right hamstring.
Pacers 122, Raptors 114
INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead Indiana to their fourth consecutive victory.
Nets 139, Spurs 103
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as Brooklyn earned a 12th straight victory.
Mavericks 111, Rockets 106
HOUSTON — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second half deficit to beat Houston for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win.
Timberwolves 124, Nuggets 111
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver.
Warriors 143, Hawks 141, OT
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevon Looney tipped in the game-winner on his own offensive rebound as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime after missing moments before, Klay Thompson scored a season-best 54 points, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 on Monday night.
Trail Blazers 135, Pistons 106
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night.
