Suns 115, Spurs 111
SAN ANTONIO — Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix won its 13th straight, rolling past the San Antonio Spurs.
Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish in double figures. Phoenix finished with 25 assists and went 45 for 87 (51.1%) from the field.
Celtics 108, Rockets 90
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown had 19 in his return from missing eight games with an injury and Boston coasted by Houston, sending the Rockets to their 15th straight loss.
Dennis Schroder added 18 points for Boston, which has won three straight and eight of 11. Al Horford had 11 points and 11 rebounds. It was Tatum’s fourth straight game with 30 or more points.
Bucks 123, Magic 92
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and Milwaukee opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on its way to a blowout of Orlando.
The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever. Milwaukee eventually built the margin to 51, becoming the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season.
Pacers 109, Bulls 77
CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and Indiana routed Chicago.
Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win.
Nets 117, Cavaliers 112
CLEVELAND — Kevin Durant returned to Brooklyn’s lineup and scored 27 points, James Harden added 14 points and a season-high 14 assists, and the Nets beat Cleveland.
LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Nets, who won for the sixth time in seven games.
Hornets 109, Wizards 103
WASHINGTON — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as Charlotte beat Washington.
LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte to its second win over Washington in the last week.
Hawks 113, Thunder 101
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, Clint Capela finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Atlanta closed a perfect five-game homestand with a win over Oklahoma City.
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, a 19-year old guard from Australia, had with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Luguentz Dort added 15 points.
Timberwolves 110, Pelicans 96
NEW ORLEANS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Minnesota extended its winning streak to four with a victory New Orleans.
Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Jarred Vanderbilt, who came in averaging five points per game, matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Grizzlies 119, Jazz 118
SALT LAKE CITY — Jaren Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, winning a jump ball and hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds, to lift Memphis over Utah.
Ja Morant had 32 points and Desmond Bane added a career-high 28 as the Grizzlies scored the final seven points for their third win in their last four games.
76ers 102, Kings 94
SACRAMENTO — Tyrese Maxey had 24 points and short-handed Philadelphia beat Sacramento, spoiling Alvin Gentry’s debut as interim Kings coach.
Shake Milton scored 16 points and Matisse Thybulle added 15, helping the Sixers to their second win in eight games. Andre Drummond had nine points and 23 rebounds.
