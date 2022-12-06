Clippers 119, Hornets 117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kawhi Leonard had 16 points, including an 18-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in his return from a right ankle sprain.
Paul George also came back from a strained hamstring to score 19 points along with seven assists for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum each had 13 points, and John Wall added 12 points and 12 assists off the bench.
Luke Kennard added nine points off the bench in his first game back from an injury as well.
Kelly Oubre had 28 points and P.J. Washington bounced back from an 0-for-13 shooting night on Saturday night to add 26 for the Hornets. Washington missed a fadeaway jumper as time expired that would have tied the game.
Getting Leonard, George and Kennard back should provide a huge boost for the Clippers (14-11) moving forward. Leonard has been out since Nov. 21, George since Nov. 19 and Kennard since Nov. 15 with a calf strain.
But the win didn’t come easily.
The Hornets (7-17) outscored the Clippers 26-8 to start the third quarter behind eight points from Terry Rozier to take an 80-71 lead.
Charlotte carried a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, but it didn’t last long as Kennard was fouled on a 3-point shot and converted the free throw. Then Batum, a former Hornet, knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Clippers the lead.
The Hornets would recover to take a 117-115 lead on a baseline jumper by Rozier with 1:34 left in the game.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes to help Milwaukee hold off a late Orlando rally.
TORONTO — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and Boston won for the seventh time in eight games, beating Toronto.
Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday’s win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip.
ATLANTA — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and Oklahoma City overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Atlanta.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead short-handed Memphis over Miami.
Rockets 132, 76ers 123, 2OT
HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead Houston over Philadelphia as James Harden struggled through his return from injury.
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and Dallas preserved a big lead against Phoenix this time.
SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie Andrew Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead undermanned Indiana over Golden State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.