Bulls 127, Suns 124
CHICAGO — Devin Booker scored 38 points and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls.
The Suns led by 27 in the third quarter and withstood a push down the stretch to win for the 13th time in 14 games. They improved to 43-10 overall and a league-best 21-5 on the road.
Booker hit the 30-point mark for the third time in four games. The All-Star guard made 14 of 23 shots, including five 3-pointers.
Warriors 110, Thunder 98
OKLAHOMA CITY — Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Golden State beat Oklahoma City for its ninth straight win.
After the Thunder rallied late in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to five, Thompson hit two 3-pointers — including one with just over a minute remaining — to put the Warriors up nine.
Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50% from the field.
Heat 121, Wizards 100
WASHINGTON — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as Eastern Conference-leading Miami cruised past Washington.
Miami (35-20) never trailed and won its third straight, improving to 3-2 on a six-game road trip.
Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards (24-29), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3.
Raptors 116, Hornets 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Toronto defeated Charlotte for its sixth straight win.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each had 20 for the Raptors, who began a stretch of eight of nine games on the road. Scottie Barnes added 15 as Toronto’s starters accounted for all but 13 of the team’s points.
Jazz 113, Knicks 104
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Utah over New York.
Mitchell also made four steals to help rally the Jazz to their third consecutive victory. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points. Mike Conley had 18 points and seven assists, and Jordan Clarkson scored 16.
Julius Randle scored 30 points to pace the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 points and a career-best 21 rebounds.
R.J. Barrett had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but New York lost its third straight.
