Grizzlies 118, Nets 104
NEW YORK — Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies scored in double figures as Memphis extended its winning streak to five games with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Desmond Bane scored 29 points, Brandon Clarke added 16, and Jarrett Culver and Tyus Jones had 12 apiece.
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points.
Pistons 115, Bucks 106
MILWAUKEE — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points and Detroit ended Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak.
Detroit owns the NBA’s worst record (7-28) but beat the reigning NBA champions and ended its recent futility in the series. Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday.
Josh Jackson scored 24 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 and Trey Lyles added 11 as all three Pistons came back from health and safety protocols.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jrue Holiday scored 29.
Wizards 124, Hornets 121
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds and Bradley Beal scored 35 points in Washington’s win over Charlotte.
Charlotte (19-19), which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points. Terry Rozier scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.
76ers 133, Rockets 113
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had a triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, leading Philadelphia over Houston.
Furkan Korkmaz scored 24 points and Isaiah Joe had 18 points for the Sixers.
Garrison Mathews led the Rockets with 23 points.
Bulls 102, Magic 98
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and Chicago beat Orlando for its eighth straight victory.
Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White came off the bench to score 17 points.
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Jazz 115, Pelicans 104
NEW ORLEANS — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 21, and Utah extended its road winning streak to nine games by beating New Orleans.
Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz, who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter as Utah won for the seventh time in eight games.
Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and nine assists, and Josh Hart added 15 points and nine assists for New Orleans.
Mavericks 103, Nuggets 89
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 21 points and matched a season high with 15 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets.
Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock added 15 points each for the Mavericks, who swept a back-to-back and matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games.
Trail Blazers 136, Hawks 131
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had a career-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an NBA season-best 56 points by Atlanta’s Trae Young, snapping a four-game losing streak in a win over the Hawks.
Young shot 17 for 26 from the field, 7 for 12 from 3-point distance and 15 for 15 from the line for his career-high scoring total, and added 14 assists. His 56-point game eclipsed Kevin Durant’s 51-point performance for the Nets at Detroit on Dec. 12.
Warriors 115, Heat 108
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and a key driving dunk with 4:34 remaining on a quiet night for Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors held off the undermanned Miami Heat.
Heat star Jimmy Butler was helped off the court with 3:14 left in the third quarter after hurting his right ankle going down awkwardly, leaving coach Erik Spoelstra with a worried look on his face given his team’s already depleted roster. Butler had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.
