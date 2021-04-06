Nets 114, Knicks 112
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks.
Harden returned after missing two games with right hamstring tightness but lasted just four minutes before having to leave again with the same injury.
Cavaliers 125, Spurs 101
SAN ANTONIO — Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and Cleveland beat San Antonio to snap a five-game skid.
Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.
Pistons 132, Thunder 108
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.
Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.
Timberwolves 116, Kings 106
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in a win against Sacramento.
Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and Russell scored 13 of his points in the fourth.
Mavericks 111, Jazz 103
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as Dallas beat Utah for its season-best fifth straight win.
The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted.
Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season.
Raptors 103, Wizards 101
TAMPA, Fla. — Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and Toronto rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat Washington.
Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21.
Suns 133, Rockets 130
HOUSTON — Devin Booker scored 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets for their sixth straight win.
Deandre Ayton matched a season high with 27 points as Phoenix won for the ninth time in 10 games overall.
Mikal Bridges had 20 points, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and 11 assists.
