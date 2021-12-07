76ers 127, Hornets 124, OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the short-handed Charlotte Hornets in overtime.
Tobias Harris returned from a one-game absence due to illness and had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers shot 52.9% from the field and earned back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 4-6.
Thunder 114, Pistons 103
DETROIT — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and Oklahoma City rallied past Detroit in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks.
Detroit led by 16 in the third quarter and 12 early in the fourth, but the Pistons were outscored 25-8 in the final five minutes of their ninth straight loss.
Grizzlies 105, Heat 90
MIAMI — Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane scored 21 points each, and surging Memphis beat Miami.
The win was Memphis’ fifth straight without leading scorer Ja Morant, who hurt his left knee against Atlanta on Nov. 26. The Grizzlies have not trailed during their streak.
Suns 108, Spurs 104
PHOENIX — Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists, Jae Crowder added a season-high 19 points and Phoenix became the first team to reach 20 wins this season.
Phoenix was playing its first game since having its franchise-record 18-game winning streak snapped against Golden State on Friday. The Suns didn’t appear fazed by the setback and won for the 19th time in 20 games dating to Oct. 27.
Bulls 109, Nuggets 97
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 32 points as Chicago beat Denver and moved into a tie with Brooklyn atop the Eastern Conference.
The Bulls took a big hit a few hours before tipoff when leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic each had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and all five starters scored in double figures for Chicago.
Bucks 112, Cavaliers 104
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to help Milwaukee defeat Cleveland.
The two-time MVP also had 12 rebounds in his return from a sore right calf as the Bucks won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Pacers 116, Wizards 110
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help Indiana snap a four-game losing streak with a win over Washington.
Caris LeVert had 19 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and eight assists for the Pacers.
Hawks 121, Timberwolves 110
MINNEAPOLIS — Trae Young had 29 points and 11 assists, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 23 points and short-handed Atlanta beat Minnesota.
Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points off the bench for Atlanta, which was without injured wings Cam Reddish, Bogdan Bogdanovich, Solomon Hill and De’Andre Hunter.
Warriors 126, Magic 95
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 31 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins made a career-high eight 3-pointers on the way to 28 points, and Golden State beat Orlando.
Wiggins scored 17 of his points in the third quarter, knocking down three straight 3s over a span of 1:14. He finished 9 of 17 from the floor to help Golden State bounce back from having its 11-game home winning streak snapped in a loss Saturday to San Antonio.
Jordan Poole added 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
