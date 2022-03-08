Nuggets 131, Warriors 124
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in two nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading Denver over short-handed Golden State.
Jokic has recorded triple-doubles in 11 of his last 23 games, and leads the league with 18 this season. The reigning NBA MVP was coming off a 46-point, 12-rebound and 11-assist game in a 138-130 win over New Orleans on Sunday.
76ers 121, Bulls 106
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 43 points and 14 rebounds, and Philadelphia beat Chicago in a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams headed in opposite directions.
James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists, and Tyrese Maxey added 17 points for the 76ers, who have won six of seven and stayed perfect with Harden in the lineup.
Heat 123, Rockets 106
MIAMI — Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter and Miami beat Houston.
Oladipo, playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon, and made an immediate impact. He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint.
Mavericks 111, Jazz 103
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 35 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Dallas held on against Utah a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 for the Mavericks, who won their fifth consecutive game and pulled within a half-game of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz.
Knicks 131, Kings 115
SACRAMENTO — Julius Randle hit eight 3-pointers and scored 17 of his career-high 46 points in the third quarter as New York rallied from a 20-point deficit and beat Sacramento.
One night after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in a win fueled mostly by New York’s younger players, Randle rallied the Knicks with a phenomenal shooting display in the second half. He made 12 of 17 shots after halftime, going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and finished with 10 rebounds.
Timberwolves 124, Trail Blazers 81
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Minnesota beat Portland by double digits for the second time in three days.
Malik Beasley added 19 points, and Naz Reid had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Minnesota.
Pistons 113, Hawks 110, OT
DETROIT — Cade Cunningham had 28 points and 10 assists, lifting Detroit over Atlanta.
Jerami Grant scored 23 and reserve Marvin Bagley had 19 points for the Pistons, who have won a season-high three straight and six of their last eight games.
Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points before fouling out late in regulation and Trae Young had 14 points and 12 assists.
Pistons center Isaiah Stewart left the game midway through the second quarter after grabbing his right knee in pain, and didn’t return.
