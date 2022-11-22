Clippers 121, Jazz 114

LOS ANGELES — Norman Powell scored a season-high 30 points, Reggie Jackson added a season-best 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz 121-114 on Monday night.

