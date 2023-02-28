Hornets 117, Pistons 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball made six 3-pointers before breaking his right ankle in the third quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-106 for their fifth straight victory.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 4:40 am
Terry Rozier scored 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19 points and rookie Mark Williams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings — ahead of only Detroit.
Ball finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, his fifth straight game making at least five 3s. He was hurt on a non-contact play, and the Hornets announced after the game that he had fractured his right ankle.
Knicks 109, Celtics 94
NEW YORK — Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and surging New York won its sixth straight and knocked Boston from the top spot in the NBA.
Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum struggled through a 6-for-18 shooting performance and was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul. He finished with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Jalen Brunson added 17 points for the Knicks (36-27), who inched ahead of Brooklyn into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 for the Celtics (44-18). They slipped percentage points behind Milwaukee (43-17), which has won 14 straight games and now owns the NBA’s best record.
Heat 101, 76ers 99
PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler hit an acrobatic reverse layup in the final minutes and finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Miami edged Philadelphia.
Butler’s spinning move and finishing layup while driving between the Sixers’ Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker gave the Heat a 100-99 lead with 1:28 to play.
Philadelphia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Butler added a free throw with 8.1 seconds left.
James Harden had a chance to win the game for the 76ers, but his 3-point try at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim.
Magic 101, Pelicans 93
NEW ORLEANS — Paolo Banchero capped a 29-point performance with three clutch mid-range jumpers in the closing minutes, and Orlando beat New Orleans.
The first two of Banchero’s big shots broke ties before he hit another to make it 97-93. Franz Wagner, who had 11 points, added a 10-foot floater from the baseline with 25 seconds left and Orlando held on from there. New Orleans lost its fourth straight. Markelle Fultz and Moritz Wagner each scored 14 points for Orlando.
Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for New Orleans, which is clinging to the 10th and final Western Conference play-in spot by percentage points over Portland.
