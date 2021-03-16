NETS 117, KNICKS 112
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, James Harden welcomed himself to New York’s basketball rivalry with his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Knicks.
Harden finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in his first game against the Knicks since arriving in Brooklyn two months ago and turning the Nets into one of the NBA’s best teams.
BUCKS 133, WIZARDS 122
WASHINGTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double to lead Milwaukee past Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.
The Bucks pulled away late after letting a 26-point third-quarter lead slip to five midway through the fourth.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points after sitting out Saturday to rest a sore left knee. Russell Westbrook had 23 points and a season-high 17 assists. Washington has lost four in a row.
HORNETS 122, KINGS 116
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and Charlotte overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half and extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Sacramento.
De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.
SPURS 109, PISTONS 99
DETROIT — Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as San Antonio beat Detroit.
Detroit’s leading scorer, Jeremi Grant, left the game in the third quarter after falling hard on his hip while trying to drive between Drew Eubanks and Rudy Gay.
Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio.
NUGGETS 121, PACERS 106
DENVER — Nikola Jokic notched his 35th double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds, leading Denver over travel-weary Indiana.
Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton each scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who used a big fourth quarter to get the win.
Malcom Brogdon led Indiana with 24 and Justin Holiday had 19. Domantas Sabonis finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 assists.
SUNS 122, GRIZZLIES 99
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Phoenix rolled past Memphis.
The Suns have won six of their past seven games and bounced back from a 122-111 loss to Indiana on Saturday. the fourth.
Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Grayson Allen added 15 points off the bench, and Ja Morant also scored 15. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and four of five.
CLIPPERS 109, MAVERICKS 99
LAKERS 128, WARRIORS 97
