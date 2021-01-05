Celtics 126, Raptors 114
TAMPA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a win over the Toronto Raptors.
Playing without three of their top guards, the Celtics shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot 48.8% overall.
Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set against New Orleans last January.
Knicks 113, Hawks 108
ATLANTA — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer and New York rallied to beat Atlanta.
Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.
Heat 118, Thunder 90
MIAMI — Kelly Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and Miami beat Oklahoma City.
Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.
Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway.
76ers 118, Hornets 101
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.
The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.
Magic 103, Cavaliers 83
ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, leading Orlando over Cleveland.
Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11.
Mavericks 113, Rockets 100
HOUSTON — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as Dallas used a big fourth quarter run to beat Houston.
Dallas was on top by 3 with about seven minutes remaining before using a 14-3 spurt, with seven points from Hardaway, to extend the lead to 106-92 with about 2½ minutes remaining. Houston couldn’t get anything going as the Mavericks took over. The Rockets missed five shots and had two turnovers in that span.
Christian Wood had 23 points to lead the Rockets and James Harden added 21.
Bucks 125, Pistons 115
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and Milwaukee defeated Detroit and moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.
The reigning two-time MVP scored 30 points by halftime, shot 17 of 24 from the floor overall and finished with nine rebounds.
The Bucks (4-3) have won their last eight regular-season meetings with the Pistons, which represents the longest streak for either team in the history of the series.
Detroit (1-6) played without two of its top three scorers in Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson.
Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 24 points each. Sekou Doumbouya, Wayne Ellington and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 apiece.
Pacers 118, Pelicans 116, OT
NEW ORLEANS — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and Indiana beat New Orleans.
Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.
Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.
Warriors 137, Kings 106
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the suddenly clicking Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings.
Curry had 23 points at halftime on 7-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers — nine fewer than his total at the break the night before but impressive nonetheless on a back-to-back. He finished with five 3s.
At 92 points over the past two nights, Curry posted his third-highest point total over a two-game span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He scored 97 combined on Feb. 25 and 27, 2016, and 93 on Feb. 24-25, ’16.
Kelly Oubre Jr. took some pressure off Curry on the perimeter by knocking down four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins dished out five assists apiece as the Warriors totaled an NBA season-high 41.
