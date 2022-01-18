Suns 121, Spurs 107
SAN ANTONIO — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio.
Hawks 121, Bucks 114
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 30 points for Atlanta Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a win over Milwaukee, snapping a 10-game home losing streak.
Winning at State Farm Arena for the first time since Nov. 22, the Hawks avoided their longest stretch without a home victory since an 11-game skid near the end of the dismal 2004-05 season, when Atlanta finished 13-69.
Mavericks 104, Thunder 102
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third triple-double in five games, and surging Dallas withstood a late run by Oklahoma City.
Dorian Finney-Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks, who have won three straight and nine of their last 10.
Heat 104, Raptors 99
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler got a triple-double in the game’s final moment and Miami held off Toronto. Butler finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Bam Adebayo, in his first game back after missing six weeks following thumb surgery, scored 14 points and made a pair of free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining.
Hornets 97, Knicks 87
NEW YORK — Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a victory over the New York Knicks.
Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak.
Grizzlies 119, Bulls 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and Memphis dominated short-handed Chicago.
Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds in the main event of the 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
Cavaliers 114, Nets 107
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland strengthened his All-Star case with 22 points and 12 assists, leading Cleveland over Brooklyn. Isaac Okoro added 15 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who won their fifth straight.
Wizards 117, 76ers 98
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 13 points in his return from a three-game absence to lift Washington over Philadelphia.
Celtics 104, Pelicans 92
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a win over New Orleans. Tatum scored 21 in the second half to help Boston rally for its fifth win in six games.
Trail Blazers 98, Magic 88
ORLANDO, Fla. — CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and Portland beat Orlando.
McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being injured Dec. 4. The ninth-year pro started Monday but played on a minutes restriction. He made 7 of 13 shots and 2 of 4 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
