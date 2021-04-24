Nets 109, Celtics 104
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving just missed a triple-double despite an awful shooting night, Joe Harris scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets regained first place in the Eastern Conference with a 109-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Hawks 118, Heat 108
ATLANTA — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 21 points, John Collins added 20 and injury-depleted Atlanta surprised Miami.
Hornets 108, Cavaliers 102
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Charlotte overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Cleveland.
Wizards 129, Thunder 109
OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and Washington won its seventh straight.
Westbrook had 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. Westbrook has 174 triple-doubles in his career and is closing in on Oscar Robertson’s career record of 181.
Clippers 109, Rockets 104
HOUSTON — Paul George had 33 points and 14 rebounds and Los Angeles shook off an 11-point third quarter to beat Houston for its fourth straight victory.
The Clippers were 5 of 22 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the third to fall behind 80-76. Reggie Jackson hit three straight 3s early in the fourth as part of an 11-2 run that helped Los Angeles regain the lead. Jackson finished with 19 points.
John Wall had 27 points and 13 assists for Houston. Christian Wood had 24 points and 19 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The Rockets have lost eight of their last nine and 13 of their last 15. Houston is 4-34 since Feb. 4.
Warriors 118, Nuggets 97
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Draymond Green had 19 assists and 12 rebounds, and Golden State welcomed back fans for the first time since the pandemic began by beating Denver.
Nikola Jokic scored 19 points for Denver in a matchup of MVP candidates with Curry, who received a rare technical with 33.7 seconds left in the third when he wanted a foul call. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 26 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.
Denver forward Will Barton went down 59 seconds into the game with a strained right hamstring and didn’t return. He hit the floor awkwardly on the baseline beneath the Nuggets basket.
Fans chanted “M-V-P! M-V-P!” for Curry, who shot 11 for 18 with four 3s and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Grizzlies 130, Trail Blazers 128
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ja Morant had 33 points and 13 assists and Memphis handed Portland its fourth straight loss.
Dillon Brooks added 25 points to help Memphis snap a two-game losing streak.
Damian Lillard overcame a slow start and finished with 27 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. Portland has lost six of its last seven.
